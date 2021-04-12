Police border operation progresses - Solomon Star News

POLICE remain vigilant to maintain security along the national border in Western Province, Choiseul, and Malaita Outer Islands (MOI).

That's according to Assistant Commissioner Police Simpson Pogeava during the talk-back show over the national broadcaster, Sunday.

He said police continue to monitor the border to ensure no one crosses the border.

He added police continue to support the work of other government agencies at the border.

In Honiara, police still continue to support the ministry of health and other government ministries to provide security at the quarantine sites.

He said so far no issues have been encountered by the police, every work still goes smoothly.

He added this month more officers will be deployed to Malaita Outer Island (MOI) as part of an exchange exercise.

“So far, operation still continues in the borders and in quarantine in Honiara,” he said.

Pogeava thanks people living along the borders for their support to the government ministries.

He said that working together with the police will not import the COVID-19 into the country.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

Honiara, Newsroom