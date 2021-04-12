Education News in brief - Solomon Star News

School heads urged ‘get vaccinated’



DEPUTY Secretary of Education encourages school teachers and leaders located within the borders to get their vaccine when the vaccine is rolled out at the borders.



These border territories are the Western border, Choiseul, and Malaita Outer Islands (MOI).

James Bosamata speaking during the talk-back show over the national broadcaster on Sunday said; “school leaders and teachers at the borders that your time for the vaccination comes, so I encourage you to go and get the vaccine,” he said.

Bosamata explained that getting the vaccine is important because to protect themselves, their families, as well as their communities.

Awareness of the vaccine is making progress at the borders by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) officers.

However, bad weather has also slowed down the progress.

Local PNG students safe

SOLOMON Islands students and families living in Papua New Genuine (PNG) are safe.

Deputy Secretary from the Education Ministry James Bosamata during an update at yesterday’s talk-back show made the assurance.

Its understood parents and relatives have been concerned with the welfare of the students following an increase in COVID-19 cases in PNG.

Mr. Bosamata said the Ministry of Education and Resource Development (MERD) has been in close contact with the Solomon Islands High Commissioner and other institution counterparts.

“They have confirmed that our students and their families are safe.”

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in PNG is alarming, however, the feedback information from counterparts in PNG has given the green light that local students are still safe, he said.

A total of 127 students and their families are still in PNG. Most of them are both government and privately-sponsored students, he said.

He said the students are well looked after by the institution that they’ve been studying and the High Commission of Solomon Islands.

“Our Commission is still supporting our students and their family in institutions in PNG,” he said.

Exam fee exempted

THE Government through the Ministry of Education and Human Development Resource (MEHRD) says students in forms five and six will not be paying their exam fees this year.

Deputy Secretary at MEHRD James Bosamata announced this yesterday during the talk-back show.

He said the decision was agreed to by the education office based on their decision last year.

Each year, these two groups of students normally pay for their exam fees before sitting their exams.

However, last year in light of the COVID-19 and the financial struggle faced by many students, parents, and guardians government has decided to abort the extra charges.

Mr. Bosamata on Sunday confirmed the decision to drop the fee charges.









