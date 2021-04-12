Dose roll-out pending WHO approval - Solomon Star News

THE roll-out of the Sinopharm vaccination which arrived in the country last night is pending approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

That's according to the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Pauline McNeil yesterday during a radio talk-back show.

Mrs. McNeil clarified the doses will only be rolled out for the vaccination on the condition there's approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Emergency Usage Listing.

“So that’s the condition of the roll-out of the Sinopharm before it will take place,” she said.

Following its arrival, it will be stored it at the medical store for safety purpose.

“Along that line, we also have the national drugs committee that process in the country that need to endorse the vaccine, so each endorsement still pending on the approval of the WHO and Emergency Usage listing,” she said

Mrs. McNeil said the ministry has acknowledged the kind donation from PRC.

She said at the moment about 50 countries are using the Sinopharm vaccine to roll out in their specific countries.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara