Prince Philip’s condolence book opens  - Solomon Star News

The Government House will open a condolence book for signing by dignitaries and members of the public during a wreath-laying ceremony of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip this morning.

It will commence at 9:00 am, a statement from Government Communication Unit said Sunday.

The statement said that leaders who are expected to lay wreaths and sign the condolence book include; Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, the Speaker of National Parliament Patterson Oti, Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer, Members of Parliament, Diplomatic representatives, constitutional post holders, Ministerial Heads, Private Sector and Civil society representatives and members of the public.

His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh has died on Friday morning at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle in England.

The Solomon Islands as a Commonwealth Realm country now joins the Royal Family together with people around the world to mourn the loss.

During the period from death to burial, all flags in the country are to be flown at half-mast, the statement said.