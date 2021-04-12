COVID cases hit 20 - Solomon Star News

THE country has recorded an additional new Covid-19 positive case bringing the total to 20.

Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare in his weekly nationwide address yesterday said the person is a 56-year-old male that arrived from the flight from Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Friday 9th April.

He said the individual has fulfilled our pre-departure Covid-19 requirements and was tested negative for Covid-19 four times in the 21 days prior to travel in which his risk assessment form did not raise any issues.

PM said as required by the country’s testing policy, they test every person that arrives from a high-risk country on arrival.

“This is how we picked up this individual. He is now in isolation and does not pose any risk to the public.

“This new diagnosis has taken the total registered number of COVID-19 cases in the Solomon Islands to 20.

“However, to put the number of positive cases into context, we have repatriated and brought into the country more than 3,500 people since we started allowing people to enter the country.”

He said by that time the health team had picked 20 cases that slipped through the country’s pre-departure screening only to be picked up at the local border quarantine stations.

“This shows that our system is working and is a testament to the hard work by our Oversight Committee and front liners.”

PM said he was happy to inform the country that the last positive case has now tested negative. However, she will need a further two negative tests before she can be released.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara