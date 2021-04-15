Two provincial ward elections set for 19th May - Solomon Star News

TWO provincial ward By-Elections will also go to the poll on the 19th May along with South Choiseul National By-Election.

Chief Electoral Officer and Commissioner Mrs. Jane Waetara confirmed the election date appointed by the minister for the provincial government and Institutional Strengthening, Rolland Seleso.

“Mr. Seleso in an election notice appointed 19th May as the election date to hold by-elections for Kirugela ward in East Choiseul and Tikopia Anuta ward in Temotu Vatud constituencies,” Mrs Waetara confirmed.

“This appointment notice detailed the by-elections’ schedule and its legal binding activities in the lead up to the Election day”, she said.

Mrs. Waetara said that the appointment of the date has initiated the 35 days election legal period which opens nomination of candidates for candidates wanting to run for the provincial ward by-elections

“The nomination period starts on the 14th and will close on the 21st April 2021”, she said.

A candidate who wishes to contest in these by-elections must see the returning officers Mr. Elvis Kekegolo for Tikopia Anuta ward and Nelson Tanito Kere for Kirugela ward at designated nomination centers to file their nomination application forms.

To be nominated, one must attain the age of 21 years, a citizen of Solomon Islands, and must be registered in the ward he/she intends to stand.

The nomination center for Tikopia and Anuta ward is in Lata, Temotu Province, and for the Kirugela ward at Taro station.

Although the two Provincial assemblies’ ward by-elections and the South Choiseul National By-Election will go to the poll on the same day, they have separate laws governing the conduct of their activities and therefore run separately.

Again, the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission wants to urge intending candidates that nomination for provincial elections now open until 21st to do their nomination.

The provincial assemblies’ ward for Kirugela ward was left vacant after the passing away of the member for provincial assembly for that ward and the provincial member for Tikopia Anuta ward in Temotu province has been dismissed for non-compliance to provincial sitting ordinances.





