Traditional, cultural heritage workshop held in West Are'Are - Solomon Star News

Facilitated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism facilitator Steven Namosu Paukari on the invitation from Raripaina conservation.

More than 20 participants’ women and men including teachers as well from the nearby community attended the workshop.

The workshop involves a presentation by the tourism facilitator Namosu, group discussions with group presentation as well topics based on Are'Are traditional values and cultures were also done during the three days’ workshop

The guest presenter during the workshop was Ishmael Iristapa'a on Are'Are Totoraha traditions.

Zahiyd Namo a talented photographer who was also one of the participants said that Iristapa’a said his on a mission to teach and train young people of Are’Are about their traditions and their significance in their communities.

Namo said this is a great opportunity for our people especially young people to learn about their own traditional values.

The workshop also involves Are’Are food preparation, handicrafts basket weaving, (o'o) drum beating, (Au) bamboo pipe performance by the Raripaina community with a feast followed before the workshop officially closed.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara