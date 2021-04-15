Car missing, search still on - Solomon Star News

The X trail Car MA 9604 that was stolen at the Rove Fish and chips market last week.

THE hunt for a privately owned car that was stolen last week is still underway.

An X-Trail car with a registered number plate MA 9604 and is in grey in colour has been snatched at the Rove Fish and Chips market in West Honiara last week.

The owner of the car, the former national beach soccer player James Naka informed the Solomon Star that his car is still missing since last week.

He also posted the information via social media. However, the car is yet to be located.

He told the paper that it almost a week now since his car disappeared.

The car was stolen after one of his friends stopped by the BBQ market. When the driver returned, he could not locate the car.

The thief was able to drive off after the driver forgot to lock and remove the key from the car.

The matter was already reported to the Police. A search and an investigation are currently in progress.

Mr. Naka appeals to the public to help report to the police of any sighting of his car.

Following the incident members of the public said stealing a vehicle is rare in a city like Honiara, however, given the increasing unemployed population especially youths, it's time vehicle owners must practise safety measures.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau