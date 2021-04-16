Siapu hopes to solve short bus route issue - Solomon Star News

NEW Honiara City Mayor-elect, Cr Eddie Siapu has assured residents in Honiara that his government will take into serious consideration the never-ending ‘short bus routes’ that are affecting city commuters, daily.

In a brief meeting with the local press after his victory yesterday, Cr Siapu said the short bus route is indeed a big concern for people in Honiara and that is due to weak enforcement by the council.

“The complaints raised are very thorough. People or commuters are expecting the HCC to take the lead where law enforcers must do their job. However sadly, they haven’t done much in performing their mandated jobs,” the new HCC Mayor said.

But he told local Journalists that with the change in leadership, there is hope to solve the longstanding issue.

“With the change of leadership, hopefully with the appointment of the new city clerk, we will work on solving the short bus route issue.

He added the appointment of the Honiara City Clerk will depend on how fast his new executive will work on the process.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara