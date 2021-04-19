Choudhri: we are lucky to get the vaccine  - Solomon Star News

SOLOMON Islands is one of the luckiest countries to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

That's according to Dr. Yogesh Choudhri from the World Health Organisation (WHO) working with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS).

“We are the luckiest country to get the vaccine,” he said.

Choudhri reiterated that it is important for all the first imported vaccines to be used up before the new AstraZeneca vaccine will be received in the country.

“You have to protect yourselves, you have to protect your loved ones, you have to protect your families and your community.

“It is important for you to protect your country so you must come and get your vaccines when your turns come,” he said.

The Solomon Islands have rolled out the 24,000 AstraZena which 7,000 for Honiara along.

And last week the government had imported 50,000 Sinopharm freely donated by the People’s Republican of China (PRC).

The rollout of the Sinopharm vaccine will commence once WHO gives the approval.





By LACHLAN SHYVES EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara