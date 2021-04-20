IS IT STILL DURABLE? - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare has expressed concern over the durability and strength of the 27 years old parliament building which holds tons of concrete over its roof.

He said the complex needs engineers to assess it and come up with a report for the government to know if the Parliament building is still durable.

He was speaking about the building in Parliament during the 2021 Appropriation Bill debate.

Mr. Sogavare said he is concerned about the parliament building because on top of the chamber are tons of concrete which probably might need some engineers to assess the complex.

“The engineers should check if the structure of the building is durable.”

It's understood the building is nearly three decades old.

“So its durability and capability to hold the tons of concrete must be assessed,” the PM expressed.

The Parliament building was constructed in 1994.

The United States Government funded the construction of the parliament after Independence amongst other things to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Guadalcanal Campaign.

Since the pivotal role of the Solomons in the Pacific War, the US has maintained close diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands and funds the building.

A construction firm from Japan helps to construct the Parliament complex.

Since then, the 50 elected Members of Parliament (MP) usually use the chamber for their meetings.

Parliament is currently in session debating the 2021 budget.





By LACHLAN SHYVES EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara