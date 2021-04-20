3479 jabbed, no side effects - Solomon Star News

A TOTAL of 3479 people have been vaccinated so far with no serious side effects being experienced.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare stated this during his nationwide address yesterday, a statement issued by the Prime Minister Secretariat said.

The Prime Minister said only two cases out of the 3,479 that were vaccinated, were referred to the NRH outpatient department.

However, he said both cases were unrelated to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prime Minister Sogavare said he was informed that it was related to other causes including anxiety and panic attacks.

“As of 16th April, a total of 3479 within the prioritized groups for vaccination in Honiara have received their dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. This is only a 49 percent completion rate, which leaves 3522 doses yet to be administered,” Prime Minister Sogavare said.

He said the breakdown of those who have taken their vaccinations are as follows:

Health workers – 1012

RSIPF/CSSI – 740

Airport staff 214

Seaport staff including stevedores – 167

Immigration 29

Customs 66

Hotel Staff – 202

Teachers 24

Banks 20

Students 22

Bilateral and multilateral personals 57

Other essential workers 336

Others 589

The Prime Minister also announced that the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is now inviting the following groups of people to get their vaccinations at the Central Field Hospital.

Everyone above 18 years of age that have co-existing sicknesses such as diabetes or high blood pressure or asthma; All adults above 40 years old that do not have any co-existing illness; Family members of front-liners that are above 18 years of age; Members of national sporting teams that will travel to represent the country in overseas sporting events such as the 2021 Olympics, Regional Futsal competitions; All staff of shipping agents that board foreign vessels when clearing vessels; All stevedores in Honiara and especially in the Western province; All staff in government ministries that serve on counters and interact with members of the public including staff of:

a. the Ministry of Finance and treasury,

b. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External trade,

c. Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development

d. Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, and

e. All teachers in Honiara based schools

f. Staff from the Fisheries sector All staff that serve on counters and interact with members of the public in Banks, the Solomon Islands National Provident Fund, SOEs including SIWA, SIEA, Post Office, Solomon Airlines, Solomon Islands Ports Authority, and members of the Boards for these SOEs Members of the Clergy and Church Leaders The staff of Multilateral, international, regional organisations The staff of diplomatic missions

Prime Minister Sogavare said it is advisable that those with existing medical conditions, bring their medical cards with them.

“This first roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination in Honiara will close on Friday 30 April 2021. This is to allow the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to focus on the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination in Choiseul Province, Western province, and Malaita Outer Islands,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said this will also allow the Health Ministry to finalize its plans for the rollout of the Sinopharm vaccines.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way in which we can combat the COVID-19 global pandemic,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Chair of the National Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines will provide further information on the scheduling of vaccinations by groups in the coming days.





