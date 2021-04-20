Armed men stormed Mamara, chase Chinese workers  - Solomon Star News

POLICE at Henderson Police Station are investigating an incident involving a group of armed men who entered the Metropolis Development site at Mamara in North West Guadalcanal and damages some properties on Friday, 16 April 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province Chief Superintendent Alfred Uiga said, the group of men entered the Mamara site on three vehicles fully armed with weapons, a statement issued by Police Media Unit said.

“The group of men moved into the site aggressively and chase the Chinese workers and using abusive words towards them.”

PPC Uiga said it was alleged that the motive behind the incident is because a Chinese worker harassed two local female workers previously so they went in to ask for compensation.

Chief Superintendent Uiga added the sad thing was some police officers and a former police officer were involved in the incident which is not reflect well as a disciplined organisation.

“My team will send complete files to Professional Internal Investigation Department (PSII) to deal with police officers who are involved.”

Mr. Uiga said police had identified the suspects and the vehicles used.

“The suspect will not hide and they should come forward to police. In any conflict, there is a way to deal with such matters. Dot not try to take the laws into your own hands. It is a serious allegation and police will take stern action for such actions,” he said.





