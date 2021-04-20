Cultural practices in MUP to be revived - Solomon Star News

The Premier of Makira Ulawa Province, Julian Maka’a says his Government of Unity, Reform, and Advancement (GURA) recognizes the need to ensure cultural practices and heritage of the people of Makira Ulawa Province are revived.

He said his government wants to ensure this because most people are off-springs of past strong cultural upbringing, adding it has an obligation to detest a communal environment that portrays the total loss of those wealthy cultural heritages.

Mr. Maka’a said although people now live amidst the world of multiple ethnicities, “our cultures are our identities which we must not at all cost let go of.

“So my government must be resilient, as it is portrayed in our policy statement.”

He said while on one side, Makira Ulawa people profess that their societies are richly blessed with cultural backgrounds, but on the other side, this wealth is gradually diminishing before “our very eyes”.

Premier Maka’a said; “we must therefore embark on reviving and maintaining these treasured practices and traditions of ours.”

It has become obvious some very important cultural practices, such as respect of old people and visitors, people’s properties and teenagers to name a few, are disappearing fast.

By George Atkin

Kira Kira Correspondent