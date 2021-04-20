Concern over Lomlom airport terminal complex - Solomon Star News

Lomlom Airport is the gateway to the Reef Islands which is serviced by the Solomon airlines weekly schedule every Wednesday.

Given the unreliable shipping service to the Reef Islands, the airport serves as a major hub for air transport and economic activities for villages that sell their market produce every Wednesday.

However, there is a grave concern regarding the state of the airport terminal which is an eyesore to local resident Mr. Alfred Boplo.

Mr. Alfred told the paper that the current structure and condition need to be replaced. He mentioned that during the rainy season, passengers and luggage are wet because it is too small to accommodate many people.

Toilet facilities are not functioning therefore passengers have to use the nearby bushes to relieve themselves.

He, therefore, calls on relevant authorities to seriously look into this issue because the terminal is the first impression of the Reef Islands for visitors.





