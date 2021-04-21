RSIPF investigates missing 300k in Honiara - Solomon Star News

Criminal investigators of Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Central Police Station are investigating an alleged robbery done by three local men to a foreign national at China town opposite the Mataniko baby clinic on 18 April 2021.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Superintendent John Matamaru says, “Report states that the complainant parked his vehicle at some distance from LS shop at China town and locked it. The vehicle was stationed in front of Jack Wong’s shop close to Mataniko clinic.”

PPC Matamaru says, “As the complainant about to lock the door of his vehicle, one of the suspect’s was on the other side of his vehicle, holding onto the handle of the left front door. Therefore, this particular door was not locked when the complainant did the lock up and walked towards LS Shop.”

Superintendent Matamaru says, “Three suspects gained access into the vehicle and took the bag containing hard cash collected by the complainant from five other shops and escaped with it.”

Supervising PPC Matamaru says, “Complainant collected his bill from LS Shop and returned to his vehicle only to discover the bag of money was gone. The total money contained in the bag was approximately $321,600 sbd.”

Mr Matamaru says, “Police have arrested two suspects in relation to robbery and another still on the run and we are working on it for possible arrest.”

“I want to call on the public to come forward with any information related to this matter as recovery of the missing monies is in progress. Especially those people around that area to assist police investigators,” PPC Matamaru emphasized.

- RSIPF Media