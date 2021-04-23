Father of murder suspect wants son to face justice - Solomon Star News

THE father of the murder suspect who is wanted for the killing of a 44-year-old Chinese businesswoman in Honiara last week wants his son to surrender himself and face justice.

The male suspect from Bina in West Kwaio, Malaita Province has been on the run from police since the murder incident last week. He is believed to be hiding in the mountains of East Kwaio.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Malaita Province Superintendent Stanley Riolo told Solomon Star Auki that the father of the suspect wants his son to come home to his family, pray with the family, before leaving to face justice.

PPC Riolo said the father of the suspect who is a South Seas Evangelical Church (SSEC) Pastor is working together with the police to get his son to face justice.

The PPC revealed that the message from the suspect's father has been passed on to relatives in East Kwaio to inform the suspect who is still on the run.

He said police are now working together with the family of the suspect, community leaders, and chiefs in both East and West Kwaio to have the suspect surrender to face the full force of law.

The PPC told this paper that a police team has been sent to East Kwaio on Sunday 18 April, following tips that the suspect is hiding at his mother's village.

When police arrived at the said village, the suspect escaped.

The PPC said the full identity of the suspect is no longer a secret. PPC Riolo said through collaboration with the suspect's family, chiefs, and community leaders; the chances of getting the suspect to surrender are possible.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau