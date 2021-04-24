PM to keep close tab on policy implementation - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says he will take it upon himself and members of the Cabinet Committee to monitor the implementation of the government’s policies and legislations.

Speaking during his round up speech in Parliament Thursday this week, the Prime Minister said it is time to work and implement the Government policy and legislative program.

“As the Chairman of the Coordination and Monitoring Cabinet Committee I will take it upon myself and members of this Cabinet Committee to monitor the implementation of this government’s policies and legislations,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the call for ministers to take responsibility and to understand their portfolio subjects is also a correct call for the same reason.

“We are in government because we are committed to implement the policy direction we collectively agreed to. I want to assure you the Ministers are committed,” the Prime Minister told Parliament.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the Budget has just been passed and all Ministers have outlined their ministerial programs.

The Prime Minister said concerns raised about Minister’s commitment are well noted.

“We have been far too complacent for far too long. However, this government is determined to change this. Thanks to COVID 19, we are seeing interesting change in the level of commitment manifested by Ministers in their respective portfolios. I am impressed,” he said.

On the same note, the Prime Minister said he expects all Permanent Secretaries to perform within their respective ministries.

The Prime Minister in his speech also quoted his response to the Speech from the Throne last year in assuring DCGA’s commitment in delivering its policy priorities.

“Let me assure all that the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement is fully committed to the delivery of its policy priorities in the interests of peace, unity, national stability and economic advancement. It is upon the foundation of peace, unity, national stability and economic advancement that sets the course of my government. It is upon this foundation, that, we will move this beloved country forward for the betterment of our children and our children’s children,” he said.