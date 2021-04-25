Waimapuru NSS faces dormitory shortage issue  - Solomon Star News

Waimapuru National Secondary School (NSS) in the Makira province does not have enough spaces to accommodate form six and seven students.

Reporter s reaching the paper yesterday stated due to limited spaces in the dormitory, some form six and seven students were forced to sleep in the school’s poultry, laboratory, and the classroom.

“This is very concerning for us parents to note that our children have not slept in the dormitory,” a concerning mother of a form seven student stated.

That said, the mother has reported that parents of these students are very disappointed and they are calling on the responsible school board and authorities to do something about the matter.

It is also understood this issue have also been raised in the social media during the past weeks.

The school could not be reached by this paper yesterday for comments. However, comments will be sought from the authorities responsible.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara