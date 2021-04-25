Sade’s absence at reconciliation angers MP  - Solomon Star News

The absence of Guadalcanal Premier, Francis Sade on yesterday’s ‘Chupu’ reconciliation ceremony between the Gold Ridge Mining Limited (GRML) and downstream communities of the Tailings dam facility has angered Samson Maneka.

Saturday’s ceremony was between Gold Ridge Mine Limited, Kolobisi Tailings Dam Association, Metapona Downstream Association and Kuara Downstream Community at Pitukoli, North Guadalcanal.

At the event, the Member of Parliament for North Guadalcanal shared his disappointment over Guadalcanal Provincial Government absence at a reconciliation ceremony.

Maneka made his dissatisfaction statement over the Guadalcanal Provincial Government, for not sending a representative to the ceremony.

“I am so disappointed for not seeing any of Guadalcanal province representatives here today,” Maneka said.

He said the Guadalcanal Provincial Government should have attended the ceremony since the province has shares in the mining project and it is one of their sources of revenue.

Maneka then called on the Premier of Guadalcanal Province to think seriously of his provincial issues than busy with other businesses.

Comments will be sought from Premier Sade.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara