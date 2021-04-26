Vaccines expire soon - Solomon Star News

The first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine on arrival at Honiara International airport.

THE first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will expire on 18th July this year and the government wants the vaccines to be used up before its expiry date.

That's according to Dr. Ibrahuim Dadari from UNICEF- Solomon Islands when speaking during Sunday's talk-back-show at the national broadcaster.

And the government also wants all 24,000 vaccines to be used up before the second batches of AstraZeneca arrives in the country, he added.

“In terms of the vaccine, it remains good as long as it stored properly till it expires, so the one we have will expire on the 18th of July, so hopefully we're able to use all of the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dr. Ibrahuim Dadari.

He suggested the country should use up the vaccines as soon as possible before the new batch of vaccines arrive in the country.

“We are hoping we will be able to use all of the vaccine as soon as possible,” he said.

He said normally vaccines should expire in up to two years.

“We don’t have long expiry date for the vaccine because we are trying to ensure quality because we need to provide some additional indicators while we put stabilisers to keep the vaccines longer,” he said.

The next batch of 84,000 doses is expected to arrive in the country around June.





By LACHLAN SHYVES EDDIE

Honiara, Newsroom