$48M FOR SINU - Solomon Star News

THE Government through the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) has announced an increase in budget support to the country’s national university by providing $48 million this year.

This is an increase of $4 million from $44 million last year.

This was announced in Parliament last week by the Minister responsible Lanelle Tanangada during her contribution to the motion moved by the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to offer sincere thanks to His Excellency- The Governor General for the ‘Speech from the Throne.’

She said government’s support to the university will be through grants for its (SINU) operating and capital development.

“Let me assure you that the Government through my ministry has made a commitment to increase grants to SINU for its operating and capital development budgets commencing this year,” she added.

In announcing the funding support, she said this year the SINU is receiving $30 million dollars for its capital budget (from $20 million in 2020).

Unfortunately, it will only receive $18.7 million dollars for its operating budget (instead of $22 million dollars it was allocated in 2020), she added.

The other operating costs will be supported through revenues collected from tuition fees and other income generating incomes.

The Government through the ministry is also supporting SINU to collect debts owed by sponsors including Members of Parliament (MPs).

She also took the opportunity to inform Parliament that the SINU Council has addressed the impasse between the SINU Staff Associations and the incumbent Vice Chancellor – pending of course on the outcome of the Judiciary Review on the Vice Chancellor’s work permit.

“For your information, the Solomon Islands High Court has ruled against all orders of the Trade Disputes Panel which ordered the Vice Chancellor to be suspended as Vice Chancellor of the SINU,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, she said a special committee has been established by the SINU Council to support the senior management team to rebuild SINU with a specific terms of reference.

The support provided to SINU through the team would include but not limited to reinforcement of;

good governance processes and mechanisms;

administrative implications and creating better communication with the lecturers and general staff and setting risks and control measures related to better financial management and operational procedures and protocols in operating the university.

By MOFFAT MAMU

Newsroom, Honiara