West Kwaio Constituents receive housing materials  - Solomon Star News

CONSTITUENTS of the West Kwaio electorate in Malaita province were pleased to receive their shares of housing materials for the constituency’s Housing Scheme, last weekend.

The materials were shipped to the constituency via LC Gulatatae 1, thanks to the assistance of parliamentarian Titus Mokofi Fika.

Materials received include steel rods, paints, louver glasses, louver frames, Masonite, nails, and two Lucas Sawmills as well as other electrical tools.

This was the fourth shipment to the constituency under the housing scheme project which commenced in 2019.

According to the Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Jabesh Adi, the materials are mainly for about 300 family households.

These are for constituents who received their materials from previous shipments and those that are building their own houses but needed assistance from the MP to complete them.

In terms of the total costing for the exercise, Mr. Fika said the materials and shipment expenses costs about SBD$4 million dollars from the SBD$6.8 million dollars that has been allocated for each constituency.

However, the Constituency Office has also received complaints from the recipients that some of the materials given to them to complete their houses were not included in the latest shipment.

They have asked, how can they be able to complete their houses with the very few materials received, apart from the ones that they ordered.

But the CDO explained that the issue of incomplete materials was not their fault but it's the hardware that runs out of stock.

"It does not mean that you will find your own way to complete the materials needed. I will return to Honiara and try to negotiate with the responsible hardware to have the issue sorted.”

If the arrangement is okay, then the materials will be collected in Auki, the CDO added.



- By RODRICK DESURI

Freelance Journalist