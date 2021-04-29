PM: financial inclusion an important economic road-map  - Solomon Star News

THE National Financial Inclusion Strategy 3 (NFIS 3), 2021-2035 is an important road-map to guide the nationally driven efforts to improve access to financial services in the Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare stated this during the launching of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 3 in Honiara last week.

The launching also formally recognized NFIS 3 as a national strategy to drive the next phase of financial inclusion in Solomon Islands.

The prime minister said the strategy draws on lessons of past national financial inclusion strategies with a clear mission and robust framework.

This he said, is to achieve its overarching vision, which is to ensure all Solomon Islanders have access to a range of quality and affordable financial services and products and be competent to use them to increase their resilience and improved livelihood within the growing digital economy.

“The Solomon Islands Government recognizes the importance of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 3 as a national roadmap for improving financial access for all Solomon Islanders,” PM Sogavare said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the national government is supportive of this strategy, as it will also help to improve the economic livelihoods of women, youth and those in the informal sector.

The Prime Minister said the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 3 will also complement the nationally driven efforts of the Solomon Islands Government, through the National Development Strategy 2016-2035, which endeavours to achieve inclusive economic growth by improving the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

“The Solomon Islands Government wishes to congratulate the Central Bank of Solomon Islands for continuing to champion financial inclusion in Solomon Islands and all stakeholders including donor and development partners that collaborated to drive financial inclusion in Solomon Islands,” he said.

The PM also acknowledged the Australian Government for their support towards financial inclusion initiatives in the Solomon Islands, and the continuous technical assistance rendered by the United Nations Capital Development Fund.