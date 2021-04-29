NZ rep hails youth participation - Solomon Star News

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Program Coordinator Josie-Anne Ashley.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Program Coordinator Josie Anne Ashley was pleased to see the youth’s participation in the community development at Uatae in East Malaita constituency.

She was part of the team attending the launching of the Jacob Ladder project – a World Vision Community Service Learning Project (CSLP) at Uatae on Tuesday.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is a donor partner supporting the World Vision Jacob Ladder project at Uatae community.

Ms. Josie said she was happy to see the hard work rendered by the community and young people towards the construction of the Jacob ladder project.

“I was happy to see something that shows participation of young people in organizing programs in the community” Ms. Josie said

She reminds young people of Uatae that they are not leaders for tomorrow but leaders for today.

“You are the leaders for today,” Ms. Josie said.

She thanks community member and elder of Uatae community for the support and collaboration together with youths to make thing happen.

“Without your support, development cannot happen” Ms. Josie said.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau