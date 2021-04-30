Road users told to follow traffic safety rules - Solomon Star News

Youths standing on the back bumper of a moving truck in Auki.

VEHICLE users in Malaita Province were being urged to think of safety when travelling on vehicles especially pick-up trucks to avoid accidents.

The concern was raised to this paper following a number of incidents where passengers travelling on pick-up vehicles were seen sitting carelessly at the back of the vehicles, which puts their lives at risk.

One recent case in Auki happened Tuesday this week.

That was when a pickup truck travelled along the main road in Auki with three youths standing at the back of the travelling vehicle having fun.

According to eye witness accounts, the vehicle was travelling at high speed, but the youths at the back seemed to have no fear and care for their lives.

That said, Vehicle drivers are strongly advised to check their vehicles for overloading before hitting the road.

According to one eye witness, the vehicle that was seen with youths standing at the back was fully loaded and might have no space.

Overloading of vehicles and careless sitting arrangement in vehicles is a common sight in Malaita Province and needs addressing.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau