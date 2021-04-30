Screening process to join labour program starts - Solomon Star News

A TWO-day screening process to recruit locals who are interested in participating in the Labour Mobility Program (LMP) has commenced on Thursday.

The screening program featured 400 females and males.

Thursday’s screening involved about 200 females at the Maranatha Hall, East Honiara.

The screening process was undertaken due to large numbers of applicants.

The Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) said such screening process is important to ensure only those who meet the Pacific Labour Scheme requirement are selected.

More screening will be conducted in the coming months.

Thursday’s screening featured interview and fitness test.

On Friday about 200 males are expected to undergo their screening.

The final selection of workers will be done by the overseas employers.

The country has benefited from the program by sending hundreds of workers to Australia and New Zealand.



By FLOYD TERRY

Newsroom, Honiara