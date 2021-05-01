Public encouraged to contribute in Health bill - Solomon Star News

THE general public are encouraged to contribute to the Health Emergency Pandemic Bill that is currently before parliament.

Special Secretary to Prime Minister (SSPM), Albert Kabui told last week’s Sunday Talk-Back show that this is important, to make public participating and contribution in the making of laws for Solomon Islands.

“The Health Emergency Pandemic Bill is before the parliament and it would be great if public can participate in contributing their suggestions or ideas to the bill by submitting suggestion to the Bills and Legislation Committee.

“I encourage the public, if you want to participate on how we make laws for our people during this period of State of Public Emergency (SOPE), it is important for you to share your views,” he said.

The health bill will take over after the SOPE lapses sooner or later.

Mr. Kabui then encourages citizens to participate in shaping up our (country’s) own laws by sharing constructive views to the bill.

“This goes not for the health bill alone but other bills that are before parliament.”

By LACHLAN S. EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara