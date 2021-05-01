New Wagina Police station coming - Solomon Star News

The Community of Wagina attended the new station site with the Commissioner and his delegation.

THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony on the construction of a new police station at Wagina Island in Choiseul Province on 26 April 2021.

Commissioner of police Mostyn Mangau says, “The people of Wagina in Choiseul Province have longing to see the ground-breaking for the Wagina Police Station as it was the first of its kind to hold such event in their communities.”

“Commander Paul Osborne, Solomon Islands Police Development Program (SIPDP), and the RSIPF Commissioner witnessed the ceremony this week. The work is being undertaken through the partnership between the RSIPF and the Solomon Islands Police Development Program (SIPDP) to support policing in the provinces.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “On behalf of the RSIPF and SIPDP Commander would like to thank the Provincial Government and the communities of Wagina for their ongoing support and understanding on this important development. The partnership forged between the RSIPF and SIPDP is enduring, and the development of this station is evidence of our strong relationship.”

“I want to thank the SIPDP for their ongoing support and in particular the infrastructure developments. I am pleased to witness the ground-breaking ceremony for the commencement of Wagina Police Station, “says Commissioner Mangau.

He adds, “The building of the new station will allow members of the community to access the RSIPF at the station.



The work on the police station will soon be started and will be completed in few months’ time.”

- RSIPF Media