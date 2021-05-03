PM commends landowners of Mamara area - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare commends traditional landowners of Mamara Land for allowing their land for the mega new city currently under development.

At least 15 residential houses have been completed while more building structures are going to be built later.

Mr. Sogavare highlighted this statement during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Mamara Township Development, last Friday.

“Allow me to join others to acknowledge the traditional Land Owner of this land on which this project stands.

“We cannot be here today (Friday) without the support, sacrifice, and commitment of the traditional landowners. Our custom, tradition and culture must be always be respected and given due consideration when we embark on such game changing developments,” he said.

He added that it is the national, provincial and church duties that such development is done and it must not leave people behind.

”We cannot drive this country forward if our people and resource owners are not an integral part of these developments,” he said.

Mr. Sogavare also acknowledges the presence and support of Tandai House of Chiefs on the new Marara City.

“I want to extend my gratitude and appreciation to the Tandai House of Chiefs to the dedication and support that you have continuously demonstrated over the years until the launching of the the Mamara-Tasivarongo-Mavo Development,” he said.

He said the achievement of the Mamara-Tasivarongo-Mavo Development is the milestone the Tandai House of Chiefs must proud off.

It is the individual and collective duty of national government, provincial, church and tribal leaders to see that such mega development is happening and now in healthy progression at North West Guadalcanal.

About 5000 homes are expected to be constructed for public servants.

Three types of residents are being constructed.

By LACHLAN SHYVES EDDIE

Honiara, Newsroom