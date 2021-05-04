‘NO SEVERE REACTION’ - Solomon Star News

SINCE roll out of COVID-19 vaccination in the country there have not been any cases of Anaphylaxis, a severe form of reaction or allergy to the vaccine.

Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare said in his nationwide address Monday.

Its understood that prior to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout some people without any medical back ground spread false alarm about the vaccine.

These speculations caused fear amongst the general public.

But Sogavare through the health and medical expert said this is not true prior to the rollout.

On Monday Sogavare again reminds the nation that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine the country is currently rolling out had been approved by WHO and is in use in many countries.

He said based on the WHO approval, this vaccine is safe and so far in Solomon Islands.

“We had not yet seen serious side effects.

“Like all other vaccines and medicines, the AstraZeneca vaccine does have mild side effects in some people following the vaccination.

“These side effects may include light-headedness, dizziness, mild headaches or tiredness and sweating.

“These side effects usually pass within 24 hours, and some are relieved by taking paracetamol,” PM Sogavare said.

“Such reactions would normally occur within 15 to 30 minutes of receiving the vaccination.

“It is important to know that anaphylaxis is caused by an allergic reaction to many things including certain foods such as nuts, seashells, or some variety of fish, or to many types of medicines so it is not specific vaccines.

“The important thing is to recognise it when it is about to occur and treat it promptly,” he added.

PM Sogavare said the medical teams that are deployed in the vaccination stations are trained to pick up any sign of vaccine anaphylaxis and respond to the appropriately.

There had also been concerns about blood clotting disorders linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“So far, the science has not confirmed any direct relationship between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting,” Sogavare said.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara