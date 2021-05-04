Historic MASI open day successfully staged - Solomon Star News

Solomon Star reporters Esther Nuria and Andrew Fanasia Jnr speaking to the students of Honiara High School on how Solomon Star do its newspaper operation daily.

FOR the first time an open day for all media organisations and stakeholders was hosted in the country on Monday.

The event was staged to coincide with the annual 'World Press Freedom Day.'

The open day was hosted as part of programs being organised by the association to mark the event which falls today, 3rd of May, 2021.

Monday’s event was jointly hosted by Media Association of Solomon Islands (MASI) in partnership with the Journalism and Media school under the faculty of Education and Humanities of the Solomon Islands National University (SINU).

MASI President Georgina Kekea said, the event is important to honour the works of all journalists around the globe who have continued to face risks while doing their job.

Students from various schools in Honiara have been invited to the program.

And she thanked the schools that have responded positively by turning up to be part of the historic program.

Many of the students took time out to witness and visit stalls being setup by various mainstream media organisations.

During their visits, the students were able to learn and get a clear picture of how each media organisation operates.

Also for many of them, its their first time to know the process involved in producing a news paper.

Most of the students and their teachers have acknowledged the media organisations and MASI for facilitating the event.

MASI also thanked SINU for its and the high school students for taking time to be part of the program.





By MOFFAT MAMU

Newsroom, Honiara