In court with Assumpta - Solomon Star News

Dad admits indecent act, denies incest



A FATHER had yesterday confessed to touching his teenage daughter’s private body parts but denied having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The man in his mid-30’s who cannot be named to protect his daughter’s identity is facing one count of indecent act without consent and another count of incest.

He had entered a guilty plea to the indecent act without consent charge while he denied the incest charge when he appeared in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The court had heard yesterday that he touched his daughter’s breast and private body part without her consent at a village in Central Province on unknown dates between 1 June and 30 June 2020.

At that time his daughter was only 14 years old.

The incest offence he denied allegedly happened on an unknown date between 1 September and 30 September 2020.

The matter was then adjourned to May 10 for a pre-trial conference to be conducted on the incest charge.

The sentencing submissions and mitigation for the indecent act without consent charge will be done after the trial of the incest charge.

Paul None of Public Solicitor’s Office is representing the father while Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga appeared for the Crown.

Alleged One Link boss to plea to lesser charges

The alleged One Link Pacifica boss Gerrad Tauohu who is now facing simple larceny charges will be pleading to the allegation against him tomorrow.

He was supposed to enter his pleas to the seven counts of simple larceny and one count of operating an unlicensed Financial Institution.

However, his lawyer had sought more time to get instructions from him regarding his pleas.

Police had initially charged Tauohu with 38 counts of false presence and one count of operating an unlicensed Financial Institution.

The withdrawal and substitution of those charges were made on the last court date.

The simple larceny charges relates to allegations that Tauohu bought vehicles and houses with money stolen from One Link Pacifica customers who invested in the money scheme.

The prosecution alleged he had stolen more than $460,000 from One Link Customers who invested in the scheme between December 2019 and January 2020.

Police arrested Tauohu after some of the scheme mentors reported the matter to the police following complaints from the customers.

One Link customers were allegedly advised through the mentors by One Link directors to invest in the scheme.

They were allegedly promised that if they invest in the scheme they will be paid triple the amount they pay in a month’s time.

Tauohu, however, allegedly failed to repay One Link’s customers their money with its interest and allegedly used that money to buy vehicles and houses.

He then allegedly escaped to Malaita but was arrested last April.

Ronald Dive of Ron Law is representing Tauohu while Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga is appearing for the Crown.







Men to go on trial for damaging properties over mining row



FIVE men accused of damaging properties belonging to a number of families in Jejevo Village, Isabel Province over a mining row in March will go on trial in a few weeks’ time.

Jimmy Taea, Tony Godwin, Hamilton Puza, Joseph Sago and Steward Gift will be facing trial in Buala, Isabel during a court circuit there.

The men are each facing one count of going arm in public, 13 counts of willful and unlawful damage and three counts of simple larceny.

The hearing will commence on May 17 through to May 28.

It was heard during the pre-trial conference that the prosecution will be calling 13 witnesses while the defence is also anticipating calling 12 witnesses.

The alleged incident occurred on 8 March 2021 between 2pm and 3pm at Jejevo Village, on which, the men denied the allegations.

It was said that the Jejevo community and the security firm providing security for the Sunshine Mining Company Limited once had a resolution through dialogue and agreed to varnish of their differences.

And that is for the Sunshine Mining Company Limited to stop its operation whilst waiting for the outcome for the court’s decision on 12 April 2021.

Prosecution alleged that the request was respected at first but a week later it was alleged that the mining company operated again and this had reignited problems.

This allegedly resulted in Jejevo community getting hold on three petrol drums belonging to the mining company with the understanding that this would halt the company operation.

However, it was alleged that on 8 March this year, about 20 men including this five accused left Furona and went to Jejevo armed with weapons such as knives, spear guns, spears, axes and rocks.

They allegedly went and destroyed a number of properties belonging to 13 families in Jejevo Village.

They also allegedly stole properties of three people.

The total value of properties destroyed is $350,000 while the total value of the stolen items is more than $67,000.

Private lawyer Lappy Hite represent the five accused while Police Prosecutor Watson Akwai is prosecuting.