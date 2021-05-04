PM: Mamara vital for public servants - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare says the Mamara Housing Project will provide much needed housing for public servants.

Speaking in his nationwide address on Monday, the PM said the project will build houses that who can acquire the houses through rent-purchasing arrangements.

“This project is another example of my government’s vision to empower public servants to become home-owners rather than just ‘renters of houses’ with nothing to hold on to after retirement.

“I commend the investors that have made this important ‘home ownership and empowerment’ project happen during the watch of my government,” he said.

PM said this long-awaited development has come to fruition through partnership between the national government, Guadalcanal provincial government, the traditional landowners represented by the Tandai House of Chiefs, the developer, and the contractor.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara