East Honiara precinct to be dubbed ‘Sports City’: PM - Solomon Star News

IN the next 24 months, the eastern precinct of Honiara will be transformed into a Sports City.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare highlighted during his speech at the 2023 Pacific Games Stadiums project ground-breaking ceremony, Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said citizens in this country should start to imagine what our city would look like in 2023.

He said Eastern Honiara will host the major sporting facilities including the Futsal Multi-purpose Complex that is funded and built by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

The Prime Minister said it will also include the SIG funded Solomon Islands Nationals Institute of Sports – that will be the ‘centre of excellence’ for sports development and training in the country and the former MAL Farm area set to be the new home for soccer – the SIFF Academy.

“With this development driven by the 2023 Pacific Games, I am presented with an opportunity to name the area, between the Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports, the Honiara Golf Course in the west and the SIFF Academy in the east, the “Sports City” that will not only provide a fantastic venue setting for the 2023 Pacific Games, but will provide a centerpiece for ongoing events, sports for decades to come. Very few cities in the Pacific can offer what Honiara can provide all within a 15 min walk,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the seven PRC funded and built sports infrastructures will be the central part of the Sports City for the 2023 Pacific Games.

He said the facilities at the sports city will host the majority of the 24 sports in the 2023 Pacific Games.

“By being here today, you are all part of the legacy of transforming our nation through the unifying theme the 2023 Pacific Games –Challenge, Celebrate, Unite,” he said.



- PM's Press Secretariat