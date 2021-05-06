No political condition - Solomon Star News

PRC Ambassador to SI Li Ming delivering his speech during the 2023 SPG Ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday.

PEOPLE’s Republic of China (PRC) Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency (H.E) Li Ming said China always honors its commitment and never attaches political conditions to its foreign aid.

He made this profound statement when he delivered his speech at the historic ground breaking ceremony for the 2023 South Pacific Games stadium project yesterday.

As a genuine development partner and responsible country, H.E Ming said China’s assistance to Solomon Islands is under the framework of South-to-South cooperation.

“China always honors its commitment and never attaches political conditions to its foreign aid. China has provided large amount of medical supplies to Solomon Islands, including vaccines which is the most powerful weapon to contain COVID-19,” he added.

He further highlighted that China shared its successful experience on poverty eradication, and support sustainable development in rural areas in Solomon Islands.

Its understood that China remains the largest trading partner of Solomon Islands and has granted duty-free treatment to 97% of Solomon exports, paving the way for further increasing export to China market.

H.E Ming also highlighted that the sub-national cooperation between China’s Guangdong Province and Guadalcanal Province, Fujian Province and Western Province, Jiangmen City and Honiara City have all made positive progress.

“We are also working closely together in areas such as agriculture, education, climate change. These are areas with big potentials and in the best interests of our people.

“The China-Solomon Islands relationship has brought real benefits. The achievements we have made are based on One-China principle,” he added.

He highly appreciate the rock solid commitment of the government of Solomon Islands and strong support of Solomon Islands people on One-China principle.

“We are both developing countries. We share a lot of common interests and common language. The year 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

“The Chinese people are embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country with new vision, new development pattern and high quality.

“As President Xi Jinping proposed, we should work together to build a community with ‘Shared Future for Mankind.’

“China will always be there on the path of development of Solomon Islands,” H.E Ming said in the presence of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, government ministers, government senior officials as well as the diplomatic corps yesterday.

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara