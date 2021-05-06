Murder convict to serve 11 and half years before entitled for parole  - Solomon Star News

A YOUNG man who stabbed his drinking partner to death and also injured a security officer at Point Cruz, in 2019 will serve 11 and a half years in jail before he is entitle for parole.

John Wale, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for one count of murder, two years imprisonment for unlawful wounding and another seven months jail term for escaping lawful custody.

The sentences for the unlawful wounding and escaping lawful custody was ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence for the murder charge.

Judge Maelyn Bird in her sentencing remarks said time and time again serious offences like murder are committed whilst offenders are under the influence of alcohol.

“I urged such offenders to control their drinking habits and do not allow alcohol to take the control of you,” she said.

“A lot of such incidents could have been avoided if people drink responsibly.

“If it is difficult to control yourself, it could have been better to refrain from taking alcohol drinks,” she added.

Judge Bird said she had heard that Wale’s action in stabbing the deceased was done in the spur of moment.

She said it lacks premeditation.

“It arose from a tragic turn of events and loss of temper and self-control, mostly because you were intoxicated with liquor.

“I have also noted there was no intention to kill but your unlawful action had led to the dead of the deceased,” she told Wale when deciding on the minimum term for parole.

The court had heard that Wale was 19 years old when he committed the offence.

It was also heard that Wale attended a vocational school in the province and came to Honiara to do his practical attachment when he committed the offending.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that your bright future has come to an abrupt stop because of the offending,” Judge Bird told Wale.

On 10 June 2019, Wale met up with the 33 year-old deceased and they walked towards E-Shine Shop opposite Central Plaza building.

They sat under the Shop’s ladder and drank alcohol.

The court heard that between 7.30pm and 9.00pm an argument broke out, which eventually led to a scuffle between the two.

It was heard that in the midst of the scuffle, the accused stab the deceased with a small knife.

The shop’s security guard then approached the two, and tried to separate them but was also stabbed by the accused in the left wrist.

The deceased and the security guard were rushed to National Referral Hospital (NRH) for medical attention.

It was heard that despite the surgical interventions, blood transfusion and other medical interventions the deceased died on 13 June 2019 due to blood loss.

Wale escaped the scene towards the western direction of ITA Point Cruz building but was later apprehended on the same night by the Honiara City Council Law Enforcement, and was handed over to the Police at Central Police Station.

By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara