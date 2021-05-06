Wale cautions govt over extreme rental agreement - Solomon Star News

LEADER of Opposition Mathew Wale questions the excessive tenancy agreement signed recently by the owner of the Melanesian Haus and the Ministry of Infrastructure to house the Infrastructure Development Unit which was previously accommodated at the Hyundai Mall Building.

It has been revealed that the new tenancy agreement provides for the rental at $280,000.00 doubling the rental at Hyundai Mall of $140,000.00.

Wale said that this is unnecessary and uncalled for especially when the Government should be cutting down on expenditure, investing more in growing the domestic economy and safeguarding the population from COVID-19.

He said the decision to entertain the agreement is a slap on the face of the DCGA Re-direction Policy intentions said Wale.

“The decision was said to be an executive one shoved down the throat of the Infrastructure Development Unit to move to Melanesian Haus from Hyundai Mall,” says Wale.

The Opposition Leader described this move as irrational and shrouded by all indications of a corrupt deal, adding that this is suspicious and must be investigated.

Wale went on to say, “Space cannot be a reason because the Public Service Ministry had already cease all recruitments”.

He urged the DCGA to be serious in implementing its policies especially in monitoring government expenditure.

“Otherwise the much talked about re-direction plan will only be mere lip service. Given the apparent contradictions between the agreement and policy intentions, the agreement features as one of the most corrupt agreements out there that requires the DCGA government to address,” the Opposition Leader adds.

The Opposition leader therefore warns that brushing it aside will not help in overall efforts in redirecting the country away from corruption and therefore calls on the responsible ministries to investigate it.