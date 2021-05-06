Games project bolster S.I/PRC relations - Solomon Star News

PRC Ambassador to SI Li Ming and PM Sogavare unveil the 2023 Pacific Games Project plaque, witnessed by the Guadalcanal premier and the HCC mayor.

THE 2023 Pacific Games stadium project will continue to strengthen the bilateral relations between Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

This was the clear message coming from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Li Ming and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speeches.

They both delivered their speeches at the official ground-breaking for the 2023 South Pacific Games stadium project in Honiara yesterday.

In October 2019 Sogavare paid a historic visit which also described as ‘ground breaking’ visit to China.

He held successful meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping which both leaders reached important consensus on the blueprint of bilateral relations

On the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, the relationship has grown from strength to strength with tangible outcomes.

“The stadium project is one of the important outcomes,” H.E Li Ming said.

H.E Ming stressed that it is because of Sogavare’s strategic vision, strong leadership and firm support of China-Solomon Islands relationship that the stadium project has grown from a concept into reality.

On the other hand Sogavare stressed that the ground breaking yesterday is the demonstration of genuine relations, genuine partnership, and commitment to support one each other as our countries further consolidate our relations going forward.

Sogavare claimed the project, which comprises seven separate infrastructure facilities, "is one of the largest infrastructure projects, funded and built by the People’s Republic of China in any of PRC’s partner Pacific Island countries".

H.E Ming also affirmed that the 2023 Pacific Games Stadium Project is the first major infrastructure project in Solomon Islands supported by the Chinese Government.

“It is also the largest state-of-art multi-purpose sports facility in the pacific islands region.

“With our joint efforts, in two years’ time, where we are standing now will become the sports city of Solomon Islands!

“It will not only contribute to the success of Pacific Games in 2023, but also help drive the economic engine of Solomon Islands, bring about new jobs and new business opportunities in areas such as infrastructure, tourism, technology transfer, labor training, etc.” he added.

The 2023 Pacific Games Stadiums project is only one of 5 major development projects the government of the Peoples Republic of China had agreed to support Solomon Islands on, since the establishment of our diplomatic relations.

