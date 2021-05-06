MUP Bananas are traditional food crops, Premier - Solomon Star News

Varieties of Makira bananas displayed during the 'Banana Festival' in Makira back in October of 2019.

THE Makira Ulawa Premier, Julian Maka’a has said in Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital bananas are traditional food crops which must not be ignored in the Provincial Government’s efforts to develop agriculture.

He says the Agriculture Sector which is normally referred to as the backbone of the national economy is also that of his province, therefore it must not ignore “our Makira Ulawa bananas as it continues to improve and increase production of our traditional food crops”.

Mr. Maka’a says his Provincial Government expects this would ensure food self-sufficiency as it addresses food security for the rural people while at the same time, it also encourages and promotes value adding through downstream processing.

He adds, work to support the famous cocoa quality improvement program for all small holders to meet export standards is continuing with funds collectively provided by both the National, and the Provincial Governments.

Premier Maka’a says his Government for Unity, Reform and Advancement is vigorously pursuing incorporating into its Policy Translation the alignment to have access to natural resources with the National Level Concept of a National Agricultural 10-year Plan.





By GEORGE ATKIN

Kira Kira Correspondent