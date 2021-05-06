Police arrest 6 people for raping a-13-yr-old student in Choiseul Province - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Taro Police Station have arrested six suspects for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old female student at Pangoe village in Choiseul Province on 29 April 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Superintendent Vincent Eria says, “Five suspects in relation to the rape incident are in their 20s and one suspect a 16-year-old boy.”

Commander Eria, “We have received the report and police attended to and arrested the suspects. The victim in this case is a grade five student at Pangoe Primary School in north east Choiseul.”

He said, “The incident occurred on 29 April 2021 at about 9pm at the sea side area in Pangoe Village. It is alleged that the suspects forced the victim to lay down and they pushed a red object into her private part. The suspects also tied a piece of cloth around the victim’s mouth to stop her from shouting for help.”

Superintendent Eria says, “The suspects have been arrested and charged for the offense of rape contrary to section 136 of the penal code.

“I would like to remind our good people in Choiseul Province that we must look after our women and young girls from such incidents. Good parents please make sure you know the whereabouts of your children. Assign trusted people in the family to accompany them where they want to go to avoid such incidents in our communities,” says PPC Eria.

Mr Eria thanked those who helped in the investigation and also thanked police officers involved for the prompt response to the report.

