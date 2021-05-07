Drug dealer in Makira probed - Solomon Star News

POLICE at Kira Kira in Makira Ulawa Province are investigating a 36-year-old male person for being in possession of marijuana.

The man was caught on 23 April 2021, a statement issued by Police Media Unit said.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira-Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai said it was alleged that on the 23 April 2021 police officers at Kira Kira have received information through phone that there was a farmer bag full of marijuana shipped on board Landing Craft (LC) Lokoiola.

“The drugs were send by someone from Honiara and to be collected by the suspect upon the ship’s arrival in Kira Kira.”

Police had conducted an operation in search for the farmer bag and waited who will receive it upon the arrival of LC Lokoiola. Suspect was identified and arrested to Kira Kira Police Station for further investigation.

The suspect was later placed in police custody overnight and released on bail on 24 April 2021.

Superintendent Sitai added the suspects is yet to be charged, as investigation continues and waiting sanction from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to dangerous drugs Act, police only lay charge on suspects of drug related upon receiving authorization from the office of the DPP.

PPC Sitai appeals to members of the public in and around Kira Kira town who may know information about the drugs to come forward and assist police with investigation. Marijuana become an issue to many youths in Makira-Ulawa Province and therefore, everyone need to work together in order to put such issue under control.

“You might not know your son or your daughter involved in such practices and as we can see many lives have already been affected from marijuana. Communities must step up to assist police to put a stop to this issue to protect our children,” PPC Sitai emphasizes.