HCC grants building permit to CCECC - Solomon Star News

HONIARA City Council (HCC) Lord Mayor, Eddie Siapu has officially handover the HCC building permit to China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), to build seven sports facilities in the capital for the 2023 Pacific Games.

The building permit was received by CCECC Project Manager, Pengfei Huang during the historical ground breaking ceremony, Wednesday.

Before the building permit document was handed over, Siapu said that the he was very happy that Honiara Town and Country Planning Board (HTCPB) approved it.

It was understood that for any building construction within the Honiara Town Boundary, you need to have a Building Permit and Planning Approval from the Honiara Town and Country Planning Board (HTCPB).

Meanwhile, China has given China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) the contract to build seven sport facilities in the Solomon Islands for the 2023 Pacific Games.

The facilities including a new national stadium and an aquatic centre are being funded by China after the government of the Solomon Islands switched recognition from Taiwan to China in 2019.

CCECC will also build a six-court tennis centre, a full-sized training track and field with football and rugby pitch, a multi-purpose hall and an office building,

Devex a media platform for the global development community China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) was established in 1979 under the approval of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

Devex stated that as one of the pioneers performing international contracting and economic cooperation, CCECC has evolved from the earlier Foreign Aid Department of the Ministry of Railways of China into a large-scale state-owned enterprise with Chinese national Super Grade qualification for project contracting.

“CCECC has been listed among the world’s top 100 international contractors for seventeen consecutive years by the Engineering News Record “ENR”,” it further stated.

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara