9,000+ VACCINATED SO FAR - Solomon Star News

MORE than 9,000 people have been vaccinated so far according to data produced as of April 30th 2021.

These figures are from people vaccinated in Honiara, Western province, Choiseul province and the Malaita Outer Islands (MOI).

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his nationwide address this week said a total of 7,366 have been vaccinated in Honiara after the closing date of vaccinations.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the amount has exceeded the 7,000 doses allocated to Honiara, and the numbers are expected to increase.

“I thank the Honiara public for turning up in numbers in the past week. However, let me also say that it was a huge effort as people left it to the last minute before coming,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he was informed that many waited in line for some time before receiving their vaccinations.

“But let me say now to all fellow residents in Honiara, when the new cycle for vaccination happens, please do not leave your participation to the last minute,” he said.

He said further announcements will be made on the next round of vaccinations.

As for the Western province, the Prime Minister said more than 700 people had been vaccinated so far since the launching and roll-out of its COVID-19 vaccination program.

These include:

• 260 people in Gizo – mostly front-liners and provincial leaders and public figures.

• 217 people in Noro and Munda – mostly front-liners and provincial and church leaders

• 434 people in Shortland Islands – Kariki, 152 people; Toumoa, 99 people; Komaliai, 77 people, Harapa, 56 people and Nila 50 people.

“We expect these numbers to increase as our ‘4-team vaccinating group’ continues to gather its final reports,” he said.

In Choiseul province, the Prime Minister has commended Premier Watson Qoloni and his provincial executive for beginning the roll-out of the Choiseul province vaccination program after the launch on Wednesday last week.

Since the launch last Wednesday, Prime Minister Sogavare said a total 225 people in Choiseul province have been vaccinated which includes front-liners, provincial leaders and public figures.

He said the numbers are also expected to increase in the coming week.

“I also commend the school children in Taro for parading the streets of Taro with key messages to encourage eligible persons in Choiseul to get vaccinated – because the best way, we can protect our children is for people over 18 years of age to be vaccinated,” he said.

As for the Malaita Outer Islands (MOI), the Prime Minister said a total of 496 people, 18 years and above including front-liners were vaccinated.

“I commend all our provincial health workers, police officers and staff from the central ministry of health and the RSIPF that were deployed to support the vaccination rollout in the three border provinces and communities,” he said.