Former Mayor, Mamae speaks out - Solomon Star News

FORMER Honiara City Lord Mayor, Wilson Mamae has clarified himself regarding a detailed report in the media concerning his involvement in the unexplained wealth of council officials published in the media recently.

Speaking exclusively to this paper on Friday, Mamae said he wants to set the record straight.

The media report stated that the Honiara City Council senior and junior staff owned million-dollar properties that needs to be investigated.

It went on to say that most of these staffs accumulate their wealth during Mamae’s term in the office as the Lord Mayor.

It further detailed that some officers were promoted by Mamae. But Mamae rubbished the report and said this is not true.

“I want to honestly make it clear that these HCC officers did not own these buildings under my leadership.

“These officers were there before me and served under past Lord Mayors. The media must not mislead the public,” Mamae furiously told this paper.

He further explained that the media should interview these officers how they owned their property than tarnishing them without any evidence.

With regards to promoting HCC officer Mamae said the decision to promote any officer was not done by him.

“To promote our officers the HCC administration makes the decision and not me.

“Yes, I’m aware that certain staff were promoted based on their performance therefore the HCC administration decided to promote them which also has nothing to do with this unexplained wealth published in the media,” Mamae said.

Meanwhile the detailed report - political interference in the Management of the Honiara City Council (HCC)compiled by former HCC Clerk Rence Sore had revealed official corruption in HCC.

The Solomon Star continues to uncover in detail the names of the Councilors and Senior HCC staff that have strings attached to alleged corruption that is destroying the image of the HCC.

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara