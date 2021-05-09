M4D: Respect of Auki Communique  - Solomon Star News

Malaita for Democracy (M4D) President, Knoxly Atu has called on the national government to respect the Auki Communique by not allowing any Chinese company to involve in the road upgrade projects in Malaita Province.

Mr. Atu raised the concern in an interview with the Sunday Star in Auki this week.

He said the Auki Communique has stated clearly that Malaita Province is against any development from China.

“M4D still stands by the Auki Communique and will not tolerate any decision by the government of the day to allow a Chinese company to undertake road upgrades in Malaita Province,” Atu said.

He added, the lack of compliance from the government of the day by allowing any company from China into Malaita is a direct disrespect to the Auki Communique and the wishes of the people of Malaita Province.

He said the national government and its stakeholders should do the right thing by selecting a company that is not from China to undertake road upgrades in Malaita.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki