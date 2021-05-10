RSIPF vehicle damage from rock throwing in Honiara - Solomon Star News

A Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) vehicle have been damaged after an incident of rock throwing which involves more than 20 youths at Stone Field area at Kaibia heights in Central Honiara on 8 May 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Police, Superintendent John Matamaru says,” Frontline officers at Central Police Station received a report of rock throwing at Stone Field area and attended to it. When Central Response Unit (CRU) arrived at the scene the crowd threw rocks at them.”

PPC Matamaru adds, “When the CRU team arrived at the scene they moved the crowd from the main road to the middle of Stone Field Community. While they were on the ground, the drunkards regrouped again in numbers and attacked the CRU team with rocks. CRU team withdrew slowly to the main road while the crowd kept throwing rocks at them.”

Superintendent Matamaru says, “As a result of the rock throwing incident, a CRU Land Cruiser sustained some damages. The right front headlight cover was broken, the siren light cover was broken, the left rear view mirror was completely broken and there were some dents on the side and roof of the land cruiser.”

Mr. Matamaru appeals to the Kaibia heights communities to help police officers to identify the suspects of the rock throwing. Our community can stop such incidences from happening if we work together. Police are there to help and there is always time you will run to police when you needed them.

