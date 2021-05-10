Family of ‘Ailing Child’ Appeal for Financial Help  - Solomon Star News

A family in North East Guadalcanal are appealing for support from the public to help them in aid of one of their family member who will be having a Heart surgery that will be taking place in Australia.

Due to the current unavailability of Heart Surgery here at the National Referral Hospital, Primo Jimmy and his wife Gretal Loice from Rogavolo Village in North East Guadalcanal appealed to this paper for support by means of disseminating their plea for financial support for their 16 year old Linta Mabo who was diagnosed with Congestive Cardiac Failure/Valvular Heart Disease 2o Rheumatic Heat Disease on 18th March, 2021 and needs immediate surgery overseas.

Linta’s condition means that her heart is not able to pump enough blood to meet the demands of her body.

Gretal Loice said that she is very worried and sad because her daughter is only 16 years old and she don’t deserve to go through all this.

“Linta have a twin sister and seeing her very sick like this breaks my heart, because there is nothing I can do to make her feel okay. We just have to try our best to raise funds and take her to Australia for her Heart Surgery,” the broken heart Mother said.

She said they enquired with some of their relatives living in Australia for any Hospital whose expense can be somewhat reasonable and the reply was they have to prepare SBD 300,000 to cover all the expense of the surgery plus living in Aussie for the small period of time.

Mrs. Loice revealed that they are looking and hoping to catch the Solomon Airlines flight scheduled for the month of June which is next month.

“We have organised several fundraising drives already to raise money for the trip and of course, the surgery but June is getting closer and we have not reach our targeted amount. We were left with no choice but to send out an appeal for support from the general public,” the mother said.

According to Linta’s Medical report sighted by Sunday Isles, the report was signed by a Dr Jason ITAKU who said that Linta have to undergo Heart surgery since 18th March, 2021.

The Medical report further confirmed that Linta requires valve surgery that is currently unavailable here at the National Referral Hospital Solomon Island.

On discharge she will continue on taking frusemide 40mg oral BD, Digoxin 0.25mg od and benzathine intramuscular injection monthly and will be reviewed on regular basis at the medical outpatient clinic.

“It is anticipated that with the current status of her heart -she will recurrent a episodes of dyspnoea and heart failure if she doesn’t undergo Heart Surgery very soon” The medical report further stated.

Meanwhile, if anyone want to donate and help ‘Save a Young Live’, her family will be very happy and thankful for you to call their cell phone numbers: 7587793 or 7475274 or you can search and message Gretal Loice on Facebook.



- By JOHN CHRISMA