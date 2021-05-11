Address threats of UXOs - Solomon Star News

HONIARA City Council (HCC) and Guadalcanal Province together with the national government must now take the threats of UXO to the public of Honiara and Guadalcanal very seriously.

Former Special Secretary to the Government Andrew Muaki told this paper yesterday.

His call came after an aviation engineer at the Ministry of Communication and Aviation (MCA) was the victim of the tragic bomb blast in Honiara on Sunday 9th May.

The incident occurred on the property of a private residence where a group of church youths were preparing food outdoors for a fundraising event.

Speaking to this paper from Australia Muaki said these government entities must enact or promulgate regulations to address the proper detection of disposal of UXOs before authorised infrastructures or dwells are constructed in their jurisdictions.

“This government must not allow another loss of lives before they act,” he expressed.

He further added that with the increase of people drifting into Honiara and Guadalcanal Province from other provinces, the national government along with HCC and Guadalcanal province must now address the threats of UXOs head on.

It was understand that public and Honiara residents throw their concerns and grievances after the tragic incident.

Some described it as Honiara residents are living on top a man-made volcano.

Meanwhile, according to SafeGround report obtained by this paper the legacy of fighting that took place between the Japanese and US-Allied forces during World War Two continues to affect all aspects of life on the Solomon Islands.

“Unexploded bombs litter the land making it useless for farming or infrastructure development,” the report stated.

In April 2015 SafeGround sent experience researchers John Rodsted and Mette Eliseuessen visited remote island communities living on land scattered with bombs.

SafeGround received funding from the Australian government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to produce a photographic exhibition and documentary and report of the humanitarian impact explosive remnants of war have on communities.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade also supported SafeGround with partial funding to attend the First Review Conference to the Convention on Cluster Munitions in September 2015, where the research was launched on an international stage.

Muaki said its time the government address the threats UXOs head one.



By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara