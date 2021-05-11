NEW PATROL BOAT TARO - Solomon Star News

AUSTAL CEO, Mr Patrick Greg; Head of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Katherine Richards RAN; High Commissioner for Solomon Islands, His Excellency Mr Robert Sisilo; Mr Vince Connelly MP, Member for Stirling and Senior Officer Western Australia, Air Commodore Fiona Dowse stand in front of Guardian-class Patrol Vessel, RSIPV Taro as ship’s crew line the upper deck on completion of the handover of Taro during a ceremony held at AUSTAL Ship Building Facility in Henderson, Western Australia.

Australia and Solomon Islands’ strong and enduring security partnership has reached another milestone on Friday as Solomon Islands received its second Guardian-class Patrol Boat under Australia’s Pacific Maritime Security Program.

The High Commissioner for Solomon Islands, His Excellency Mr. Robert Sisilo, accepted RSIPV Taro on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government at a ceremony in Henderson, Western Australia.

The Head Navy Engineering, Rear Admiral Katherine Richards RAN said Australia and Solomon Islands have a long history of close security cooperation, based on a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Pacific.

“The new Guardian-class Patrol Boats play an important role in tackling our shared regional security challenges, and the delivery of RSIPV Taro is a significant milestone,” Rear Admiral Richards said.

“We are better positioned to respond to maritime threats, from illegal fishing to transnational crime, by working together, coordinating closely and building our interoperability.”

RSIPV Taro is the second of two Australian-made Guardian-class Patrol Boats to be gifted to Solomon Islands. The first vessel, RSIPV Gizo, was delivered in November 2019.

“Solomon Islands is leading the way in its use of the Guardian-class. The completion of its Guardian-class fleet is a significant step-up in Solomon Islands’ and regional capability,” Rear Admiral Richards said.

Rear Admiral Richards said Australian industry is delivering world-class maritime capability for our Pacific Partners.

“We are committed to ensuring we provide the best possible assets, and are delivering lifelong maintenance support for the new Guardian-class Patrol Boats,” Rear Admiral Richards said.

“This project is making an essential contribution to regional security and providing job opportunities for Australian industry,” Rear Admiral Richards said.

Under the Pacific Maritime Security Program, 12 Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste will receive 21 Guardian-class Patrol Boats. To date, ten vessels have been delivered across the Pacific.

The RSIPV Taro is expected to arrive in Honiara in June.





